Brussels salutes Iceland for its strict new code of conduct for MPs

Brussels has cheered the government's tough new code of conduct, enacted in the wake of the country's economic collapse and accompanying revelations of the closeness of the political and business classes in Reykjavik.
Part of a European Commission progress report on the state of play of all EU membership applications, including those of Turkey, Croatia and Macedonia, the document assessing Iceland welcomed the north Atlantic nation's efforts to clean up its act.
When the commissio...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here