Ad
euobserver
Icelandic PM Johanna Sigurdardottir: The Althingi has passed tough new anti-corrpution legislation (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Brussels salutes Iceland for its strict new code of conduct for MPs

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Brussels has cheered the government's tough new code of conduct, enacted in the wake of the country's economic collapse and accompanying revelations of the closeness of the political and business classes in Reykjavik.

Part of a European Commission progress report on the state of play of all EU membership applications, including those of Turkey, Croatia and Macedonia, the document assessing Iceland welcomed the north Atlantic nation's efforts to clean up its act.

When the commissio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Icelandic PM Johanna Sigurdardottir: The Althingi has passed tough new anti-corrpution legislation (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections