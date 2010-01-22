Ad
euobserver
Celebrating enlargement in Brussels in 2004: just 117 out of 1,657 officials in the commission's foreign relations branch are from new member states (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU mandarins drafting blueprint for diplomatic corps

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Senior figures in the EU Council and the European Commission have filled the majority of seats on a committee responsible for designing the EU's diplomatic corps.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) will be built over the next two years on a blueprint to be put forward by EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton in late February or early March.

Ms Ashton has created a "high-level group" of 13 people to advise her on the proposal. It held its first two meetings in Januar...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Celebrating enlargement in Brussels in 2004: just 117 out of 1,657 officials in the commission's foreign relations branch are from new member states (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections