EU mandarins drafting blueprint for diplomatic corps

Senior figures in the EU Council and the European Commission have filled the majority of seats on a committee responsible for designing the EU's diplomatic corps.
The European External Action Service (EEAS) will be built over the next two years on a blueprint to be put forward by EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton in late February or early March.
Ms Ashton has created a "high-level group" of 13 people to advise her on the proposal. It held its first two meetings in Januar...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
