EU mandarins drafting blueprint for diplomatic corps

Senior figures in the EU Council and the European Commission have filled the majority of seats on a committee responsible for designing the EU's diplomatic corps.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) will be built over the next two years on a blueprint to be put forward by EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton in late February or early March.

Ms Ashton has created a "high-level group" of 13 people to advise her on the proposal. It held its first two meetings in Januar...