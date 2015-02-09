Greece: Italy and Portugal next if we are forced out of eurozone

Italy and Portugal could be next to go if Greece is forced to leave the eurozone, Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday (9 February) drawing a swift rebuke from Italy.

The newly elected left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras faces a critical week as it seeks to re-write its financial rescue programme with its EU creditors, and is due to present its economic programme to finance ministers in Brussels this Wednesday.

However, in an interview with Italian state telev...