EU commissioner under fire for playing national politics

EU development commissioner Louis Michel was in the hot seat on Thursday as MEPs criticised his decision to take part in the Belgian elections – a decision they feel is legally permissible but politically questionable.

The strongest criticism came from the parliament's conservative wing (EPP-ED), with Dutch MEP Maria Martens saying "Mr Michel's independence has been thrown into doubt."

"Is he - during his absence - bound to the principle of collegiality of the commission or can he...