'EU voters have not warmed to immigration'

The European elections are still seven months away, but fears of what they will show about the state of the EU already loom large.

French Prime Minister Francois Hollande said they could lead to "regression and paralysis," while his Italian counterpart, Enrico Letta, said the result might be a "nightmarish legislature" in Brussels.

They made their comments as analysts predict that anti-EU and far-right parties are set to make record gains in the May 2014 vote.

France's Nat...