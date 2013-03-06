€120 billion lost to corruption in EU each year

An estimated €120 billion is lost to corruption each year throughout the 27 member states, the EU commissioner for home affairs Cecilia Malmstrom has said.

“In public procurement, studies suggest that up to 20 to 25 percent of the public contracts’ value may be lost to corruption,” said Malmstrom on Tuesday (5 March) at an anti-corruption seminar in Göteborg, Sweden.

The Berlin-based Transparency International (TI) noted in a report out in the 2012 that the worse offenders in publ...