euobserver
Commissioner Reding said she may be open to another attempt at a directive on media concentration (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Brussels loth to tackle hornets' nest of Italian press dispute

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As the Italian Prime Minister fights for his political life, the European Commission has said it will not initiate proceedings against Italy over the government's alleged breach of press freedoms despite demands from Liberal, Socialist and Green parliamentarians.

Ahead of a raucous debate on Italy in the European Parliament on Thursday (8 October), media commissioner Viviane Reding addressed the chamber, giving the EU executive's declaration on freedom of expression in the southern memb...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

