French socialists to back new EU treaty

The French socialist party has decided to vote in favour of the EU Lisbon treaty when it is submitted for parliamentary ratification at the beginning of next year, its leader Francois Hollande has announced.

"This treaty has at least one merit – it is to allow Europe to get out of the impasse. That is why we have approved it", Mr Hollande said after a party bureau vote on Tuesday (6 November) evening.

The French socialists had previously said they may abstain from voting on the Li...