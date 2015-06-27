Ad
euobserver
Greece will hold a snap referendum on its latest bailout offer next Sunday (Photo: europar.europa.eu)

Tsipras calls shock referendum

EU Political
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greece will hold a referendum next Sunday on whether to accept its latest bailout offer, prime minister Alexis Tsipras has stated.

In a shock announcement on Friday night following an emergency meeting of his cabinet in Athens, Tsipras said that a package of austerity measures attached to a €15.5 billion bailout would be put to popular vote on 5 July.

The move will cause consternation among Greece’s creditors, with a number of national leaders having indicated at an EU summit that...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

