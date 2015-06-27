Tsipras calls shock referendum

Greece will hold a referendum next Sunday on whether to accept its latest bailout offer, prime minister Alexis Tsipras has stated.

In a shock announcement on Friday night following an emergency meeting of his cabinet in Athens, Tsipras said that a package of austerity measures attached to a €15.5 billion bailout would be put to popular vote on 5 July.

The move will cause consternation among Greece’s creditors, with a number of national leaders having indicated at an EU summit that...