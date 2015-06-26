Ad
euobserver
Juncker (l) said he 'would have wanted a mandatory system but if the result is the same, why start a war.' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU asylum agreement prompts deep divisions

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Plans agreed by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels to distribute asylum seekers without binding quotas exposed EU institutional and national divides.

Discussions had kicked off Thursday (25 June) evening but quickly ran into the early morning hours on Friday with one EU source describing the debate as “emotional”.

“We've had a very engaged debate, which reflects the topic,” said Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel.

The dispute is rooted in a plan proposed by the European com...

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



