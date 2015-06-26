EU asylum agreement prompts deep divisions

Plans agreed by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels to distribute asylum seekers without binding quotas exposed EU institutional and national divides.
Discussions had kicked off Thursday (25 June) evening but quickly ran into the early morning hours on Friday with one EU source describing the debate as “emotional”.
“We've had a very engaged debate, which reflects the topic,” said Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel.
The dispute is rooted in a plan proposed by the European com...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
