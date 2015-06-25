Ad
euobserver
Red cross welcomes Libya migrants at Italian port (Photo: iom.int)

EU leaders want to quarantine migrants

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday (25 June) plan to say that irregular migrants should be detained in special facilities, and, where possible, quickly sent home.

The proposal is part of broader talks on migration, security, and jobs in a two-day summit overshadowed by the risk of an imminent Greek default and euro-exit.

The migrant plans are outlined in the latest draft of the summit conclusions, dated 24 June and seen by EUobserver.

The text calls for “the setting up of s...

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Red cross welcomes Libya migrants at Italian port (Photo: iom.int)

