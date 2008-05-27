EU admits Kosovo mission delays

The EU on Monday (26 May) admitted there may be some delays in the deployment of its mission to Kosovo, but insisted they would not be "dramatic."

The bloc's 27 member states agreed in December to send a mission – known as EULEX – to Kosovo to monitor police and judicial work there.

It started being deployed in February and it was hoped that the process would be finalised by 15 June – the date when Kosovo's constitution takes effect, establishing the powers of its government after...