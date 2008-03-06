Greek-Macedonian name spat intensifies

An increasingly heated dispute with Greece over its names is threatening to undermine the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's attempts to join NATO and may affect the country's EU aspirations.

On Thursday (6 March) Greece said that while it would support Croatia and Albania's bid to join the military alliance, it would not back Skopje's candidacy so long as the name quarrel remains unsolved.

"As far as the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is concerned, I stressed to our a...