Why doesn't the EU have a road transport agency?

The EU council, where member states meet, is divided over how the next emissions scandal should be prevented, with many member states opposing a proposal to increase EU oversight in the system of car approvals.
Meanwhile, the European Parliament is considering centralisation, signalling a tough battle between the two institutions ahead.
According to a paper by the Slovak presidency of the council, there are “two blocks of countries” that appear divided on how to reform the type-a...
