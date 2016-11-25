Ad
euobserver
The EU has an agency to 'enhance safety and prevent pollution in maritime transport,' why not roads? (Photo: European Commission)

Why doesn't the EU have a road transport agency?

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU council, where member states meet, is divided over how the next emissions scandal should be prevented, with many member states opposing a proposal to increase EU oversight in the system of car approvals.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament is considering centralisation, signalling a tough battle between the two institutions ahead.

According to a paper by the Slovak presidency of the council, there are “two blocks of countries” that appear divided on how to reform the type-a...

Dieselgate
EU Political

euobserver

