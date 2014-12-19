Ad
Tusk has polished his English for the new job (Photo: European Council)

Tusk praised for 'short, concise' EU summit

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

New EU council chief Donald Tusk has broken with the two-day summit tradition, making leaders and journalists happy by wrapping up before midnight.

The meeting was the Polish former prime minister's first top-level appearance since he began the job on 1 December.

Going into the event he admitted he "felt like a debutant" and had "stage fright".

It was also the first formal occasion to showcase his English, after three months of intense lessons to prepare for the job.\n \nSpe...

