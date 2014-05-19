New pro-EU party appears on British right

A new UK political party, the 4 Freedoms party, is hoping to win a seat in the European Parliament with a pro-EU stance.

Its name takes its inspiration from the EU's freedoms of movement for people, goods, services and capital.

Unlike the UK's major parties, 4 Freedoms is only running in one of the UK's 12 regional constituencies – the eight seats up for grabs in the London region.

There is an electoral rationale to focusing their attention solely on London, but also a poli...