New pro-EU party appears on British right

A new UK political party, the 4 Freedoms party, is hoping to win a seat in the European Parliament with a pro-EU stance.
Its name takes its inspiration from the EU's freedoms of movement for people, goods, services and capital.
Unlike the UK's major parties, 4 Freedoms is only running in one of the UK's 12 regional constituencies – the eight seats up for grabs in the London region.
There is an electoral rationale to focusing their attention solely on London, but also a poli...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
