'We can't go mad again' - the reality as Ireland leaves its bailout

Ireland will become the first eurozone country to exit a bailout on Sunday when it completes its €67.5 billion three-year programme.

However, those hoping that this brings an end to an austerity programme that has seen the country put in place over 270 separate cost-cutting measures will be disappointed.

"This isn't the end of the road. This is a very significant milestone on the road," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said at a press conference on Friday (13 December), before addi...