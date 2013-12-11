Ukraine police attack protesters under Ashton's nose

Riot police have attacked pro-EU protesters in Ukraine during a visit by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

The crackdown on the Maidan square in central Kiev began at 1am local time on Wednesday (11 December) morning.

Clashes went on through the night, with reports of injuries on both sides.

The situation calmed down at about 7am. But thousands of protesters and hundreds of police remain in the square and in nearby streets.

Pro-EU crowds set up camp in the M...