Ad
euobserver
Ashton visited the Maidan a few hours before the police operation began (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Ukraine police attack protesters under Ashton's nose

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Riot police have attacked pro-EU protesters in Ukraine during a visit by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

The crackdown on the Maidan square in central Kiev began at 1am local time on Wednesday (11 December) morning.

Clashes went on through the night, with reports of injuries on both sides.

The situation calmed down at about 7am. But thousands of protesters and hundreds of police remain in the square and in nearby streets.

Pro-EU crowds set up camp in the M...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ashton in two-day visit to Ukraine
EU diplomats fear imminent crackdown in Ukraine
EU says No to Russian pipeline, as Ukraine talks resume
Ashton visited the Maidan a few hours before the police operation began (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections