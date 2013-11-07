ECB cuts interest rates to record low

The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low on Thursday in an attempt to arrest a slump in inflation that has threatened to stall the eurozone's fragile economic recovery.

The ECB's 23-man Governing Council cut the bank's headline interest rate to 0.25 percent and its emergency borrowing rate to 0.75 percent, both a 0.25 percent cut. However, the interest rate on the bank's deposit facility remains at zero.

The surprise move comes after inflation across the euro...