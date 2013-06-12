German top court 'not interested' in saving euro

The German Constitutional Court is not interested whether the European Central Bank's (ECB) actions in the euro-crisis were successful, but whether they were legal, the court's top judge said on Tuesday (11 June) in a public hearing.

"Otherwise the end alone would justify the means," Andreas Vosskuhle, the presiding judge, noted.

In the run-up to the hearing, ECB chief Mario Draghi had called his bank's bond-buying programme "the most successful monetary policy undertaken in recen...