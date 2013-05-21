British PM tries to break deadlock on tax havens

EU leaders will make another bid to agree rules on tax evasion after UK Prime Minister David Cameron called on 10 British tax havens to "get their house in order" on secret bank accounts.

In a letter released Monday (20 May) to the leaders of the British islands, including the Channel and Cayman islands, Cameron urged them to disclose details of accounts used for company ownership.

The islands should "provide for fully resourced and properly managed centralised registries, that ar...