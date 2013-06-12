France isolated as Germany ends opposition to US trade deal

Germany has dropped its opposition to starting talks on an EU-US free trade agreement, leaving France alone to fight for exemptions for European artists.

"Today, Germany has withdrawn its concerns and will approve a negotiating mandate for the EU commission on Friday," German economy ministry spokeswoman Julia Schwartz said on Wednesday (12 June) at a press conference in Berlin.

EU trade ministers are to take a decision on the Union's free trade blueprint at a meeting in Luxembou...