Nearly 5 percent of EU students study abroad with the Erasmus scheme (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

EU student programme hits record popularity

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU’s student exchange programme, Erasmus, funded the studies of nearly 270,000 students in 2012/2013 - a record 15,000 more than the previous year, the European Commission said on Thursday (10 July).

At a press conference, education commissioner Androulla Vassiliou commented the rise is “proof of the enduring popularity of the project”.

Since its launch in 1987, the student-placement programme has become one of the most well-known EU policies, providing funds for 3 million st...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.



