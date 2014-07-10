EU student programme hits record popularity

The EU’s student exchange programme, Erasmus, funded the studies of nearly 270,000 students in 2012/2013 - a record 15,000 more than the previous year, the European Commission said on Thursday (10 July).

At a press conference, education commissioner Androulla Vassiliou commented the rise is “proof of the enduring popularity of the project”.

Since its launch in 1987, the student-placement programme has become one of the most well-known EU policies, providing funds for 3 million st...