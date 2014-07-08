Juncker: Economics commissioner will be a Socialist

Future EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday (8 July) promised that the economic affairs commissioner post will go to a Socialist, as part of a grand coalition-type bargain between the centre-right and centre-left.
He made the committment before MEPs from the centre-left S&D group, whose support he needs to secure his appointment as head of the EU executive in a parliament vote next week.\n \nIn his opening speech, he emphasised several issues dear to the Socialists' hearts...
