Ad
euobserver
The stability pact will not become a flexibility pact, says Juncker (r) (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Juncker: Economics commissioner will be a Socialist

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Future EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday (8 July) promised that the economic affairs commissioner post will go to a Socialist, as part of a grand coalition-type bargain between the centre-right and centre-left.

He made the committment before MEPs from the centre-left S&D group, whose support he needs to secure his appointment as head of the EU executive in a parliament vote next week.\n \nIn his opening speech, he emphasised several issues dear to the Socialists' hearts...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Juncker: The right man for the job?
Who is Jean-Claude Juncker?
Juncker chosen for EU commission job, Cameron defeated
The stability pact will not become a flexibility pact, says Juncker (r) (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections