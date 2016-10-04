Tusk is a big problem, says Poland party chief

Former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk may not get the support of the current government in Warsaw for a second term as president of the European Council, the head of the ruling party has said.
"Tusk is a big problem," said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party.
"I imagine that the Polish government will not support Donald Tusk's second term in the European Council," Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here