Ad
euobserver
"I imagine that the Polish government does not support Donald Tusk's second term in the European Council," says Kaczynski. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tusk is a big problem, says Poland party chief

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk may not get the support of the current government in Warsaw for a second term as president of the European Council, the head of the ruling party has said.

"Tusk is a big problem," said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

"I imagine that the Polish government will not support Donald Tusk's second term in the European Council,"

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Juncker-Tusk: A clash of EU visions
EU parliament to hold 'political' debate on Poland
"I imagine that the Polish government does not support Donald Tusk's second term in the European Council," says Kaczynski. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections