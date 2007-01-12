Ad
euobserver

Time for a shake up of the European Parliament

EU Political
Opinion
by Jens-Peter Bonde, Brussels,

On Tuesday, 16 January, the European Parliament will elect its new president. It will be Hans-Gert Pöttering from the biggest group, the EPP, and the biggest subgroup, the German CDU. He has the experience and can be a good president.

But the decision is not a result of public hearings and debates. It is the result of a decision in the CDU, supported by the majority of the EPP and then supported by the socialists - in exchange for the EPP's support for the outgoing president Josep Borr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections