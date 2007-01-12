Time for a shake up of the European Parliament

On Tuesday, 16 January, the European Parliament will elect its new president. It will be Hans-Gert Pöttering from the biggest group, the EPP, and the biggest subgroup, the German CDU. He has the experience and can be a good president.

But the decision is not a result of public hearings and debates. It is the result of a decision in the CDU, supported by the majority of the EPP and then supported by the socialists - in exchange for the EPP's support for the outgoing president Josep Borr...