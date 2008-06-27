Europeans abandoning landlines in favour of mobiles

Almost a quarter of Europeans have ditched their landline phones in favour of mobile ones, while the number of those using their computers to make calls has also increased, according to a survey released by the European Commission on Friday (27 June).

Some 24 percent of EU households have cancelled their landlines and are only using a mobile phone, according to the poll.

The number is higher in the EU states that joined the bloc in 2004 (39%) than in the 15 "old" ones (20%), excep...