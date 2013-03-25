Ad
NGOs deplore prison-like conditions in asylum detention centres in some EU member states (Photo: Ikolas Kominis - Studio Kominis)

EU asylum applications on the rise

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The number of people seeking asylum in Europe is on the rise, as conflicts and poverty force families to leave their home countries.

The EU statistics office, Eurostat, said on Friday (22 March) the EU registered 330,000 asylum seekers in 2012, up from 302,000 applicants in 2011.

Syrian nationals are now the second most common asylum seeker in Europe, with the war pushing over 1 million refugees into neighbouring countries.

Afghans remain the top asylum applicants in the E...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

