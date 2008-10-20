Mandelson defends conflict of interest reports

Former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has dismissed as "muck racking" and "innuendo" reports that personal links to wealthy businessmen may have constituted conflict of interest in his Brussels job.

"I have a very clear view of my public role and the responsibilities I have in that public role and how I spend my private time," Mr Mandelson, who recently rejoined the British government, said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday (19 October).

"There has been innuendo in th...