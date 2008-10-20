Ad
euobserver
Mr Mandelson - the personal contacts are all part of the job for a trade commissioner (Photo: European Commission)

Mandelson defends conflict of interest reports

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

Former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has dismissed as "muck racking" and "innuendo" reports that personal links to wealthy businessmen may have constituted conflict of interest in his Brussels job.

"I have a very clear view of my public role and the responsibilities I have in that public role and how I spend my private time," Mr Mandelson, who recently rejoined the British government, said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday (19 October).

"There has been innuendo in th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Mandelson - the personal contacts are all part of the job for a trade commissioner (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections