ECB to introduce gender quotas after Mersch row

The European Central Bank (ECB) is to introduce gender quota targets in a bid to double the number of women in management posts.
In a statement on Thursday (29 August), the ECB revealed that 35 percent of management positions and 28 percent of senior posts would be held by women by 2020. The current share of women in middle management positions at present is 17%, with women currently holding 14% of senior management positions. The ECB said that it would also draw up its own gender diver...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.