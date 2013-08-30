ECB to introduce gender quotas after Mersch row

The European Central Bank (ECB) is to introduce gender quota targets in a bid to double the number of women in management posts.

In a statement on Thursday (29 August), the ECB revealed that 35 percent of management positions and 28 percent of senior posts would be held by women by 2020. The current share of women in middle management positions at present is 17%, with women currently holding 14% of senior management positions. The ECB said that it would also draw up its own gender diver...