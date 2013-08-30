Ad
euobserver
Men only at the ECB top table (Photo: ecb.int)

ECB to introduce gender quotas after Mersch row

EU Political
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) is to introduce gender quota targets in a bid to double the number of women in management posts.

In a statement on Thursday (29 August), the ECB revealed that 35 percent of management positions and 28 percent of senior posts would be held by women by 2020. The current share of women in middle management positions at present is 17%, with women currently holding 14% of senior management positions. The ECB said that it would also draw up its own gender diver...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Parliaments back EU-level gender quota law
Parliament snubs ECB on 'gender bias'
Men only at the ECB top table (Photo: ecb.int)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections