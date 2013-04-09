Thatcher's European legacy

From her days in opposition to her sudden and dramatic demise, Europe was at the heart of Margaret Thatcher's 11 years as British Prime Minister.



As with her domestic legacy, Thatcher's attitude towards Europe is more complicated than meets the eye. She was one of Europe's leading single marketeers who later became the heroine and patron saint of modern euroscepticism.

Ultimately, it was Europe, not the Labour party, the trade unions or even the electorate, that cast her out of of...