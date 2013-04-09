Thatcher's European legacy

From her days in opposition to her sudden and dramatic demise, Europe was at the heart of Margaret Thatcher's 11 years as British Prime Minister.\n \nAs with her domestic legacy, Thatcher's attitude towards Europe is more complicated than meets the eye. She was one of Europe's leading single marketeers who later became the heroine and patron saint of modern euroscepticism.
Ultimately, it was Europe, not the Labour party, the trade unions or even the electorate, that cast her out of of...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.