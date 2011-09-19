Ad
euobserver
Lights went off in the EU quarter in Brussels after a fire under a garden beside the EU parliament, pictured bottom-centre (Photo: Google Earth)

Power cut stops work at most EU buildings

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

A power cut caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility interrupted work in the main EU buildings in Brussels on Monday (19 September).

Electricity went off in the EU Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament as well as residential properties in the area at around 2pm local time, causing lifts to stop, computers to go blank and lights to go out.

The parliament was the most seriously affected - a handful of officials were stuck in lifts for up to 30 mi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Fire breaks out in EU commission building
EU parliament robbery was 'inside job,' officials say
Lights went off in the EU quarter in Brussels after a fire under a garden beside the EU parliament, pictured bottom-centre (Photo: Google Earth)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections