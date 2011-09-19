Power cut stops work at most EU buildings

A power cut caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility interrupted work in the main EU buildings in Brussels on Monday (19 September).

Electricity went off in the EU Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament as well as residential properties in the area at around 2pm local time, causing lifts to stop, computers to go blank and lights to go out.

The parliament was the most seriously affected - a handful of officials were stuck in lifts for up to 30 mi...