Ad
euobserver
The Labour party is threatening sanctions against its parliamentary rebels (Photo: Wikipedia)

UK rebels face sanctions for backing referendum on EU treaty

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Four UK Labour MPs are facing disciplinary action for taking part in a campaign for a referendum on the EU's Lisbon treaty against the Labour-led government's wishes.

Frank Field, Kate Hoey, Gisela Stuart and Graham Stringer were criticised at a closed-door parliamentary meeting of the Labour party on Monday (4 January) and referred to the party's committee of senior MPs for possible sanctions against them, UK media report.

The move comes ahead of unofficial referendums on the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Labour party is threatening sanctions against its parliamentary rebels (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections