UK rebels face sanctions for backing referendum on EU treaty

Four UK Labour MPs are facing disciplinary action for taking part in a campaign for a referendum on the EU's Lisbon treaty against the Labour-led government's wishes.

Frank Field, Kate Hoey, Gisela Stuart and Graham Stringer were criticised at a closed-door parliamentary meeting of the Labour party on Monday (4 January) and referred to the party's committee of senior MPs for possible sanctions against them, UK media report.

The move comes ahead of unofficial referendums on the E...