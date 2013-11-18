Ad
Spain and the UK have disputed the sovereignty of Gibraltar since the 1700s (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Spanish border checks on Gibraltar not illegal, EU says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Spain's border checks on Gibraltar have not broken EU law, the European Commission said on Friday (15 November) in response to a simmering dispute between Madrid and the UK government.

Spanish border authorities tightened routine controls on the land border in a tit-for-tat exchange, which saw Gibraltar authorities drop concrete blocks off the coast to create an artificial reef, after complaining that Spanish fishermen were encroaching into their waters.

