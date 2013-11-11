Ad
euobserver
Ashton and Zarif meet the press in Geneva (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

France blocks Iran nuclear deal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has blocked a deal between UN powers and Iran on its nuclear programme, but talks are to resume next week.

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton, who is charing the negotiations, and Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, played down the French issue at a press conference at 1am in Geneva on Sunday (10 November).

"Of course, we have our differences. This is why we are here. If we did not, we would not need to meet and you would not need to stay here until one o'clock to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Iran election creates opportunity for better EU ties
No plans for EU embassy in Iran despite improving relations
Iran, EU and US voice optimism on nuclear deal
Ashton and Zarif meet the press in Geneva (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections