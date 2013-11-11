France blocks Iran nuclear deal

France has blocked a deal between UN powers and Iran on its nuclear programme, but talks are to resume next week.

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton, who is charing the negotiations, and Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, played down the French issue at a press conference at 1am in Geneva on Sunday (10 November).

"Of course, we have our differences. This is why we are here. If we did not, we would not need to meet and you would not need to stay here until one o'clock to...