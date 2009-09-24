EU transport chief accused of conflict of interest

EU transport commissioner Antonio Tajani has been accused of a conflict of interest for spending six hours aboard a Ryanair flight alongside the company's chief executive while on a whistle-stop tour of Ireland campaigning for the Lisbon Treaty.

Mr Tajani, a vice-president of the commission, on Tuesday flew from Dublin to Knock airport in the west and Kerry airport in the south and back to the Irish capital in a Ryanair 737 affixed with a gigantic 'Yes to Europe' slogan, a trip that lob...