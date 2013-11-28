Ad
Salmond says Scotland could negotiate its membership terms from within the EU

Scottish leader hits back at Spain on independence

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Scottish leader Alex Salmond has played down Spain's claim that an independent Scotland would be kicked out of the EU.

The Scottish Nationalist government unveiled its plans for independence in the 670-page blueprint "Scotland's Future" earlier this week.

It believes Scotland would be able to renegotiate its status from within the EU.

The plan is to vote for secession from the UK in a September 2014 referendum, but to wait 18 months until the first day of independence in 20...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

