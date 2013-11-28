Scottish leader hits back at Spain on independence

Scottish leader Alex Salmond has played down Spain's claim that an independent Scotland would be kicked out of the EU.

The Scottish Nationalist government unveiled its plans for independence in the 670-page blueprint "Scotland's Future" earlier this week.

It believes Scotland would be able to renegotiate its status from within the EU.

The plan is to vote for secession from the UK in a September 2014 referendum, but to wait 18 months until the first day of independence in 20...