Rehn: EU mediation Croatia's only chance to stick to accession timetable

A European Commission proposal to set up a mediation group in order to solve the year-long border dispute between Zagreb and Ljubljana and unblock Croatia's EU accession talks is the only "viable way forward," enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday (3 March).

"All previous attempts to resolve this issue have failed over the past 18 years. Since I cannot see another viable way forward, I expect a positive response to our initiative by both countries, without such impossible c...