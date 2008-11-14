The European Parliament should steer clear of Irish politics

In the five months since the Irish referendum on the Lisbon treaty in June there have been two developments: the Irish Taoiseach, Mr Brian Cowen, has become increasingly perplexed and the European elites - the European Parliament in particular - have become increasingly paranoid.
Mr Cowen, on whose broad shoulders the responsibility for delivering a "yes" vote squarely fell, was dismayed to have lost and since then has been pressured by his colleagues in the European Council to come up ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.