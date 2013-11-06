Ad
Riot police in Athens clamp down on protests against the 'troika diktat' (Photo: Contact)

Troika officials admit errors, as criticism mounts

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

When Klaus Masuch and Servaas Deroose walked into the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday (5 November), they must have been relieved to be facing MEPs rather than angry Greek protesters on the streets of Athens.

As representatives of the so-called troika of international lenders, the two are familiar with the Greek finance ministry where their colleague from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Poul Thomsen, had to duck a rain of coins being thrown at him in Athens that same da...

