Raw nerves ahead of snap EU summit

EU member states will gather in Brussels on Sunday (1 March) for a high stakes summit that will test the bloc's ability to pull together in the face of the economic crisis.
Pre-summit signs have not been encouraging. With unemployment rising, production going down and the financial turmoil intensifying, governments have reached for national solutions.
The results have threatened the functioning of the internal market, the cornerstone on which the European Union is built.
The...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here