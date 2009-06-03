Jobs crisis tops EU agenda as polls open

The European Commission published new proposals to tackle rising unemployment on Wednesday (3 June) and urged members states to redouble their efforts to deal with the growing jobs crisis.
"In this week of elections, it would be a big mistake for Europe to turn its back on this problem," said commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels, adding that few things concerned EU citizens more at present.
The new measures that will be debated by EU leaders at a European summit ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here