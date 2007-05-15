EU needs to move from 'post-Soviet era' strategic thinking

The EU remains in post Soviet-era strategic thinking and has yet to adapt itself to the new threats posed by terrorism and radicalised Islamic ideology, according to Portugal's foreign minister.

Giving a preview of his country's priorities when it takes over the EU presidency on 1 July, Luis Amado on Tuesday (15 May) at a meeting of NGO Friends of Europe indicated Lisbon will shift the political focus of the bloc towards euro-Mediterranean and African countries, which he said were the ...