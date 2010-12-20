Ad
euobserver
Winter in Romania: Eastern Europeans are used to massive snow (Photo: Valentina Pop)

European travellers stuck in record-breaking snowfalls

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Passengers traveling by air, rail and bus are facing massive delays and cancellations on Monday (20 December) due to heavy snow in most of the EU, particularly in the UK and Ireland, as well as parts of Germany and France and stretching all the way to Italy and south-eastern Europe.

Thousands of passengers in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels had to spend Sunday night in the airport because hotels were full.

Worst hit by the heavy snowfall over the week-end were Bri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Winter in Romania: Eastern Europeans are used to massive snow (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections