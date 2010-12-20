European travellers stuck in record-breaking snowfalls

Passengers traveling by air, rail and bus are facing massive delays and cancellations on Monday (20 December) due to heavy snow in most of the EU, particularly in the UK and Ireland, as well as parts of Germany and France and stretching all the way to Italy and south-eastern Europe.

Thousands of passengers in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels had to spend Sunday night in the airport because hotels were full.

Worst hit by the heavy snowfall over the week-end were Bri...