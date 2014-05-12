Ad
EU council chief Van Rompuy is set to have lengthy negotiations on the name of the next commission president (Photo: Council of European Union)

Power struggle looms after EU vote

by Honor Mahony and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In just over three week's time the European elections will be over but a new process will have just begun – an immense power struggle between the EU  institutions.

It will involve two different approaches on how to interpret the results. This will in turn affect who should become the next European Commission president.

The European Parliament believes the post should go to either the top candidate of the political party that wins the most votes or to the candidate who can get a ma...

