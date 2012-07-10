Ad
Dials inside the Ignalina's reactor 1 control room (Photo: EUobserver)

Soviet-era atomic plant troubles Lithuania

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Construction of a nuclear waste storage facility meant to house 15,550 spent fuel rod assemblies from Lithuania's decommissioned Soviet-era nuclear power plant, Ignalina, is almost four years behind schedule.

The facility will contain the rods on-site for 50 years in 190 dry-store casks, but funding disputes with the European Commission, Lithuanian political foot-dragging and overall poor planning have thrown it and possibly Ignalina's entire decommissioning project off schedule.

Lithuania faces funding gap in dismantling Chernobyl-type plant
