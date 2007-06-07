MEPs threaten to reject minimalist EU treaty

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday (6 June) raised the spectre of rejecting any new EU treaty negotiated by member states they consider not ambitious enough.

"You've got to listen to everyone and not just those who want less Europe," said Spanish conservative MEP Inigo Mendez de Vigo, reported AFP.

"Our hands won't be trembling if we have to reject the treaty which comes out of the intergovernmental conference if we think it doesn't match our expectations," he went on...