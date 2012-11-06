Ad
euobserver
The two camps spend over $700 million on television advertising alone in the swing states (Photo: EUobserver)

Obama holds slight edge as America goes to the polls

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, FLORIDA,

The US Presidential election hangs on a knife-edge as America goes to the polls on Tuesday (6 November) but pundits are giving Obama a slight edge in most of the swing states that will decide the election.

Polling stations opened at 7am in Pinellas county, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rain puddles and palm trees line the streets with the polling stations doing a steady stream of business as voters brave the heavy rain. Although most say that Florida is too close to call and could go eith...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Antiquated but decisive - how America votes
US think tank: 'Let the eurozone fail'
What's at stake for Europe as America votes?
The two camps spend over $700 million on television advertising alone in the swing states (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections