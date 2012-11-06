Obama holds slight edge as America goes to the polls

The US Presidential election hangs on a knife-edge as America goes to the polls on Tuesday (6 November) but pundits are giving Obama a slight edge in most of the swing states that will decide the election.

Polling stations opened at 7am in Pinellas county, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rain puddles and palm trees line the streets with the polling stations doing a steady stream of business as voters brave the heavy rain. Although most say that Florida is too close to call and could go eith...