Member states are protesting the rise in bogus asylum claims (Photo: wfbakker2)

Governments demand action on Balkan asylum claims

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Take control of asylum applications or risk losing the right for citizens to visit the EU without a visa EU justice and home affairs ministers warned Balkan countries on Thursday (25 October).

But despite tough talk from member states and the commission in advance of the meeting, ministers did not make a snap decision on visa-free travel.

They said the issue would be discussed at the next ministerial forum between ministers from the EU and the Western Balkans on 5-6 November in t...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

