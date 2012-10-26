Governments demand action on Balkan asylum claims

Take control of asylum applications or risk losing the right for citizens to visit the EU without a visa EU justice and home affairs ministers warned Balkan countries on Thursday (25 October).

But despite tough talk from member states and the commission in advance of the meeting, ministers did not make a snap decision on visa-free travel.

They said the issue would be discussed at the next ministerial forum between ministers from the EU and the Western Balkans on 5-6 November in t...