British queen praises Turkey's EU credentials

The British queen has praised Turkey's EU membership credentials on a rare state visit, amid pageantry reflecting the country's mixture of Islamic and western traditions.

"Turkey is uniquely positioned as a bridge between east and west at a crucial time for the European Union and the world in general," the monarch said at a banquet in Ankara on Tuesday (13 May).

"The prospect of accession to the European Union has already helped to inspire changes that are improving the lives of i...