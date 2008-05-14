British queen praises Turkey's EU credentials

The British queen has praised Turkey's EU membership credentials on a rare state visit, amid pageantry reflecting the country's mixture of Islamic and western traditions.
"Turkey is uniquely positioned as a bridge between east and west at a crucial time for the European Union and the world in general," the monarch said at a banquet in Ankara on Tuesday (13 May).
"The prospect of accession to the European Union has already helped to inspire changes that are improving the lives of i...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
